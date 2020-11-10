Jeffrey Wickman appealing his 2013 homicide conviction for strangulation death of Daniel Kuehl of Green Bay
Jury found Wickman guilty of felony murder in 2013 strangulation death of Daniel Kuehl, 49, during burglary where he stole guns from Kuehl’s house.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
How warm has it been? Northeastern Wisconsin breaks record for all-time high temperatures...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2020 at 1:54 AM
The average high was 52.3 degrees since the beginning of the month in Green Bay, the warmest weather ever. Last year, the average high was 29.7 degrees.
Prices for Packers-Colts tickets cheaper two weeks before game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2020 at 12:55 AM
The average lowest price for the Green Bay Packers-Indianapolis Colts game $34 cheaper than two weeks ago.
Brewers reliever Devin Williams named NL Rookie of the Year (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on November 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM
Milwaukee Brewers right-handed reliever Devin Williams has been voted 2020 National League Rookie of the Year, edging Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm and San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth. Wlliams becomes the third player […]
Susan Soukup of Sturgeon Bay ordered to stand trial in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2020 at 11:55 PM
The judge found enough evidence in Susan L. Soukup's preliminary hearing and scheduled an arraignment next month.
Wisconsin hospitals caring for more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients as state ranks among...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2020 at 10:30 PM
The 2,003 COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care in Wisconsin is a jump of more than 350 patients in the last week and a 560% increase over the last two months.
50 years after a missed phone call, Brothertown Indian Nation still in pursuit of federal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Brothertown officials believe their tribe would have been the 12th in the state to be federally recognized 50 years ago if not for a missed call.
UW-Health psychologist says simple steps can help maintain mental health during pandemic
by Raymond Neupert on November 9, 2020 at 8:41 PM
As the stress of the pandemic spills over into the stress of the Presidential elections, health experts are reminding people to take a break and take care of themselves. Doctor Shilagh (SHY-lah) Mirgain with UW-Health says steps towards good mental […]
Milwaukee elections officials push back against Republican questions surrounding election
by Raymond Neupert on November 9, 2020 at 8:22 PM
Local elections officials in Milwaukee call allegations of inefficiency by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos insulting. Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg told the Journal Sentinel that Speaker Vos was being “absurd […]
