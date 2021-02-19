Jefferson, Dale Robert Age 82 of Sun Lakes, AZ and formerly of Arkdale
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Dale Robert Jefferson, 82, of Sun Lakes, AZ, formerly of Arkdale, WI, passed away February 16, 2021 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, AZ, due to complications related to covid.
Dale was born on September 9, 1938, to John and Mary (Juriga) Jefferson, in Racine, Wisconsin. The family spent several years in Rockford, IL, before returning home to Adams County and the farm near Arkdale. Dale graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956 and completed UW-Madison’s Agriculture Short Course program before returning to the farm.
In 1960, he married Eileen Roberts Kelly, becoming step-father to her two children, Don and Chris. They had one son, John, before Eileen passed away. In 1966, he married Judy Wendt and they had two sons, Mark and Larry. In 1986, he left Arkdale and lived in Arizona for over 30 years.
After moving south, Dale still enjoyed spending summers at the farm in Wisconsin, along with visiting family and friends throughout the area. He was gregarious and it didn’t matter if you were a friend or a stranger, he was always happy to swap tall tales, talk politics or volunteer advice.
His wife, Judy, passed away in January. He is survived by sons John (Carol) of Arkdale, Mark (Heather) of Edgerton, and Larry (Kristen) of Colleyville, TX; step-children Don (Bonnie) Kelly of Adams and Chris (Jim) Langer, of Friendship; brothers and sisters-in-law Phil and Jeanette Ruck of Waupun, Joan Wendt of Fond du Lac, Ken Wendt of Fond du Lac, Beverly Friess of North Fond du Lac, Steve and Diane Strupp of Oakfield, and Betty Jameson of Arkdale; two grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) of Adams, and Morgan of Colleyville, TX; great-grandchildren Jacob and Bella, and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Arden Wendt, Gary Friess, and John Jameson, and sister-in-law Jean Wendt.
Interment will be at Monroe Cemetery, in Adams County.
Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family on-line condolences.
Source: WRJC.com
-
‘A liberal’s dream’ – JFC co-chairs critique Evers’ budget proposal
by Bob Hague on February 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM
The Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee are not enthusiastic about Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget. The finance committee will rewrite the $91 billion dollar, two year spending plan from the Democratic […]
-
Former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus exploring run for Wisconsin governor, U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM
The last race Priebus ran was for state Senate in 2004. He lost to Bob Wirch, a Democrat who still holds the seat.
-
Jefferson, Dale Robert Age 82 of Sun Lakes, AZ and formerly of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM
-
Bice: Campaign manager quits superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr's campaign
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 4:36 PM
To win in April, superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr may have to shift to the right — something that would be unpalatable to her Democratic campaign manager.
-
WAPL morning host Len Nelson suspended for Rush Limbaugh Facebook post
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM
The radio station released a statement that said Nelson's personal views aren't reflective of the core values of WAPL or Woodward Radio Group.
-
A camel at the Capitol and inflatable palm trees: Act 10's wildest moments
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM
Here are some of the wild, intense, weird or downright wacky moments from Act 10 that we'll never forget.
-
Bottled water doesn't solve all problems for residents with PFAS-contaminated water
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM
Scott Manley says "Nobody's health is at risk right now" from PFAS contamination, as long as they are receiving bottled drinking water
-
Local Girls Basketball Sectional Semi-Final Scores from Thursday February 18th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM
-
'Your work sets them off on their journey': Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Howard-Suamico and Pulaski teachers among those honored in annual education awards program
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.