JD Vance will introduce himself to the nation at the RNC as Trump's running mate

JD Vance is expected to use his address at the Republican National Convention to share the story of his hardscrabble upbringing and make the case that it’s the GOP ticket that best understands the challenges facing many Americans. It’s Vance’s…
