JC COVID – 19 Key Messages

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 6520

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1489 (23%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 308

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 14

Key messages — April 29, 2020

The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again

Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work.

The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work.

But once we have more flexibility to interact more and get back to work, we will need to aggressively test people for COVID-19, properly isolate people who test positive and quarantine their close contacts. The shift we are making is from “boxing in” all the people to “boxing in” the virus..

Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward.

Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.

We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress.

Reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.

You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Several people have been wondering if the coronavirus can be spread by a mosquito bite.

Medical director of infection prevention at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Dr. Dan Shirley says it’s unlikely because mosquitoes typically transmit blood borne illnesses.

“When we first started finding these COVID cases, the CDC did a lot of testing of body fluids and that kind of stuff and blood never had much positivity for this virus, so it’s not thought that this is something that is transmissible that way,” stated Shirley

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it's name.

