JC COVID – 19 Key Messages
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 6520
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1489 (23%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 308
Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 14
Key messages — April 29, 2020
The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again
- Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work.
- The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work.
- But once we have more flexibility to interact more and get back to work, we will need to aggressively test people for COVID-19, properly isolate people who test positive and quarantine their close contacts. The shift we are making is from “boxing in” all the people to “boxing in” the virus..
Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward.
- Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.
- We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress.
- Reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.
- You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
Several people have been wondering if the coronavirus can be spread by a mosquito bite.
Medical director of infection prevention at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Dr. Dan Shirley says it’s unlikely because mosquitoes typically transmit blood borne illnesses.
“When we first started finding these COVID cases, the CDC did a lot of testing of body fluids and that kind of stuff and blood never had much positivity for this virus, so it’s not thought that this is something that is transmissible that way,” stated Shirley
Source: WRJC.com
Bucks Entertainment District, Door County lodge win awards for architectural excellence
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment District, a Door County lodge and Green Bay's Hotel Northland are given design awards by Wisconsin architects.
Gov. Tony Evers cutting state spending by 5% in response to souring economy as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' administration is rolling out plans to cut state spending by 5% as costs rise and revenue plummets during the coronavirus. pandemic.
The Blue Opus closes in Bellevue; Village Grille will take over the location with a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM
"The pandemic has hit us at a most vulnerable time," according to a post on The Blue Opus Facebook page announcing that the Bellevue music venue is permanently closed.
COVID-19 crisis intensifies at Wisconsin food plants: 1 dead, 100 more test positive
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:37 PM
The scope of the coronavirus problem at Wisconsin food processing plants is unknown as officials won't disclose key numbers.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for April 29, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strong winds, rain cause flooding in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM
Strong northeastern winds causing waves in the bay resulted in flooding along the Fox and East rivers on April 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.
Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with Promega director of in vitro diagnostics...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 8:11 PM
Director of in vitro diagnostics operations at Promega Jennifer Romanin discusses the company's role in producing the reagents that labs need for coronavirus testing.
Wisconsin coronavirus cases pass 6,500 as state says over 180 outbreaks are tied to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 8:01 PM
The state's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 231 on Wednesday — about 7% of the total daily tests were positive.
Some Green Bay residents along East Shore Drive evacuated from homes; strong winds cause...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 7:55 PM
Winds will move north Wednesday afternoon and possibly cause lakeshore flooding in Door and Kewaunee counties.
