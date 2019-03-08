Jayme Closs kidnapper to enter not guilty pleas

The man charged with kidnapping teenager Jayme Closs and killing her parents says he will enter a guilty plea to all charges. Jake Patterson is scheduled for arraignment in Barron County Circuit Court March 27th. Patterson sent a letter to a reporter at Twin Cities television station KARE, in which he stated that he doesn’t […]

Source: WRN.com





