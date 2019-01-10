Jayme Closs found alive in Douglas County; teen had been missing for nearly three months
Jayme Closs was found, alive, by Douglas County law enforcement late Thursday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Jayme Closs alive, suspect in custody10 hours ago
- Jayme Closs found alive in Douglas County; teen had been missing for nearly three months11 hours ago
- New bill hopes to stop judges from using loopholes in placing violent sex offenders12 hours ago
- Petco eliminating nearly 300 jobs in northern Wisconsin12 hours ago
- Roger Roth – Roger Roth incorrectly says lame duck bills didn’t take any power fro...13 hours ago
- Legislative Republicans to meet with Evers next week16 hours ago
- Vos predicts lame duck actions will be upheld17 hours ago
- Mauston Man Attempts Houdini Act Trying to Escape Custody18 hours ago
- Necedah Man Cited for 6th Offense OWI: Crashes Vehicle in Chase with Authorities18 hours ago
- Sauk County Supervisor Cited For Shoplifting18 hours ago
- Meghan Buechel Named 2019 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs1 day ago
- Tolzman, Breunig Named Wisconsin Jr. Holstein Boy & Girl1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.