Jayme Closs case: Douglas County DA has no plan to file charges related to 88-day captivity
Jayme Closs's accused kidnapper, Jake Patterson of Gordon, already faces charges of intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary in abduction.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wind chill advisory in effect for most of Wisconsin, temperatures could drop to 20 below8 hours ago
- Jayme Closs case: Douglas County DA has no plan to file charges related to 88-day captivit...9 hours ago
- Tony Evers – Gov. Tony Evers reverses position on pulling Wisconsin from Obamacare l...9 hours ago
- Shopko bankruptcy: Snow removal concerns, change of venue request, pharmacy auction9 hours ago
- Proposed Change could make it Easier for Fueling Station to Enter Anjero’s Lot in Mausto...16 hours ago
- La Crosse Woman Facing 4th Offense OWI16 hours ago
- Bone-Chilling Cold To Follow Wisconsin Snow Event16 hours ago
- Zimmerman Out as WFBF’s Governmental Director23 hours ago
- Strauss Receives DBA Advocacy Award23 hours ago
- Guernsey Association to Give Away Registered Calf23 hours ago
- Erickson returns to manage Timber Rattlers1 day ago
- Matthew Rothschild – Wisconsin Democracy Campaign hits and misses with claims agains...1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.