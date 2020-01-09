Jayme Closs, and how she's doing one year after escaping her captor, are focus of 'Dr. Oz' episode
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Jayme Closs’ escape from her abductor, daytime syndicated show “Doctor Oz” is taking a look back at the case.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
