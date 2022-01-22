Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of Milwaukee law firm, named 8th president of UW System
Rothman will lead the state’s public university, which educates approximately 165,000 students at 13 universities across 26 campuses.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Photos: Packer fans gear up for playoff game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 22, 2022 at 12:50 AM
Packer fans embrace Green Bay before Saturdays match up between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay man charged with mutilating corpse in homicide case; body was found near...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 22, 2022 at 12:34 AM
Body of Jason Mendez-Ramos of Ashwaubenon was found early Sept. 28 after it had been set on fire.
Diocese of Green Bay issues response to advocacy group claims of new clergy abuse evidence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 22, 2022 at 12:15 AM
Diocese of Green Bay said in a statement it "has and will continue its practice of notifying authorities of allegations of abuse it receives."
A pair of surreptitious videos expose divisions within Wisconsin Republican ranks over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 11:34 PM
In one, a lawmaker calls for cheating in elections, and in another, a lawmaker slams the door on a man distributing a petition on Vos.
Despite declining COVID-19 metrics, state and county officials unsure if the omicron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor with the county, believes some indicators point to a potential beginning of a peak.
Rebecca Kleefisch used 'indefinitely confined' voting method she now wants abolished,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM
The revelation could complicate Kleefisch's bid for governor because she has centered much of her run on tightening the state's voting laws.
A judge has kept in place his ruling that says absentee ballot drop boxes can't be used...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM
But with an appeal continuing, the possibility looms that the rules could change — perhaps more than once — between now and the Feb. 15 primary.
Wisconsin Republicans back away from their effort to jail the mayors of Green Bay and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 9:04 PM
An attorney for Michael Gableman submitted a letter to the court Friday saying he was now trying to avoid jailing the mayors.
