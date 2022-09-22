Jaws Of Life Needed to Rescue Hillsboro Man from Roll Over Accident

On September 21,2022 at approximately 10:23 PM the Vernon County Dispatch received a call from a passerby reporting a single vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 82 near the intersection of County Road V in the Town of Union.

The operator of the vehicle, Izaiah Mendoza, age 21 of Hillsboro was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated using the jaws of life by the Hillsboro Fire department. Mendoza was transported to St Josephs Hospital in Hillsboro by LaFarge Ambulance for his injuries.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.