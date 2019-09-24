Jason Church enters 7th CD race

Republican Jason Church, an aide to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and an Afghan war veteran who lost his legs in an explosion in combat, has entered the race for the 7th Congressional District. Church introduced himself in a video released Monday “President Trump is making tough decisions. He’s trying to secure our border. He’s trying […]

