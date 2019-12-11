Jaron Murphy Scores 1,000th Point in Necedah’s Thrashing of New Lisbon

Necedah made a big run at the end of the first half to take a 16-point lead over the Rockets behind sophomore forward Josiah Hansen scoring 12 of his 14 points. The second half was a balanced scoring effort as 4 Cardinals scored in double digits and ten players tallied points in total. Senior guard Jaron Murphy scored a game high 18 points in the effort giving him exactly 1,000 points in his high school career. Necedah won by the final score of 87-57.

Necedah at New Lisbon Box Score

Source: WRJC.com





