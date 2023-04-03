Jared Moskowitz – Did Donald Trump tell governors to close states during the pandemic? The answer is complicated
Former President Donald Trump “instructed all the governors to shut down” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Politifacts.com
Teenagers charged with stealing vehicles in Green Bay; police suspect link to 'Kia Boys'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM
Most of the vehicles were manufactured by Hyundai or Kia, which have been the target of auto thefts across the country.
Mental health specialists will discuss the impacts of poverty April 4 at University of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM
Poverty impacts more than half-a-million Wisconsinites, which impacts mental health. Four experts talk Tuesday at UWGB to shed light and awareness.
Schaffer, Harold J. Age 93 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Marten, Raymond J. Age 87 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Johnson, Harold R. Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM
Door County student job fair hopes to make connections, slow 'brain drain'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM
More than 500 high school students learned about opportunities to find not just jobs in Door County but also careers to encourage them to live there
Audit questions spending of federal funds by Evers administration, finds $43 million...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The audit questions how the administration spent $1.3 million in federal funds and identified $43 million in pandemic cash left on the table.
In a campaign drawing record-smashing cash, out-of-state donations flow into Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM
An explosion of out-of-state campaign contributions underscores the national spotlight on Wisconsin's Supreme Court election.
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin applaud Vatican's repudiation of 'Doctrine of Discovery':...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM
After more than half a millennium, the Catholic Church repudiated its Doctrine of Discovery, which gave Europeans belief in moral right to steal land.
