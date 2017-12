Jarchow wins GOP primary in 10th Senate District

The field of six candidates running for the 10th state Senate District has been cut down to three. State Rep Adam Jarchow beat fellow Assemblyman Shannon Zimmerman, with unofficial returns showing him winning 56 percent of the vote in Monday’s state Senate Partisan Primary. In the Democratic primary, St. Croix County medical examiner Patty Schachtner […]

