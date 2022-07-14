Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022. Candidates have until Friday to file campaign finance reports detailing their fundraising over the last six months. The former state representative’s campaign…

