Janet Protasiewicz outraises Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Jennifer Dorow has strong start
The four candidates will face off in a Feb. 21 primary election, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April 4 election.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Feb. 21 Wisconsin primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 21 primary election.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 17
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM
-
Royall Girls Basketball Defeats Hillsboro in Top 10 Showdown
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM
-
Senate Republican pass welfare referendum question
by Bob Hague on January 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM
At the Capitol on Tuesday, state Senate Republicans passed a referendum question on welfare benefits, and rejected one from Democrats on abortion rights. Minority Leader Melissa Agard of Madison noted that voters would be asked to weigh in on a law […]
-
Here are the 45 nonprofits selected for 2023's Give BIG Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM
2023 marks the sixth year of programming, and in the last five years, the partnership has raised nearly $8 million to support local nonprofits.
-
Abrams theater to present 3 shows in its 20th season, which kicks off in March
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc. will present two musicals and an original comedy in its 20th anniversary season, the organization announced.
-
The 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race will decide control of the bench. Here's a closer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM
Judge Jennifer Dorow, former justice Dan Kelly, Judge Everett Mitchell and Judge Janet Protasiewicz will meet in a Feb. 21 primary election.
-
Republicans block Dems' push to put abortion on the ballot and move ahead with bail...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM
Democrats sought to force legislative Republicans to go on record supporting or opposing abortion access ahead of a Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.