Jameson, Rodney L. Age 92 of King, WI and formerly of Camp Douglas

Rodney L. Jameson, age 92, of King, Wi., formerly of Camp Douglas, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King, Wi. Rodney was born on February 21, 1927 to Lewis and Helen (Byers) Jameson in Juneau County WI. Rodney graduated from the Camp Douglas High School in 1944.

Rodney proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army, serving in Italy.

Rodney was employed for many years at the Tomah VA as an Occupational Therapy aide. He also enjoyed doing some farming outside Camp Douglas. He also liked to deer hunt and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and other sports.

Rodney is survived by a special friend, Catherine Neustadter, of Camp Douglas, his nephews; Gordon (Myra) Gottbeheut of Nekoosa Wi, John Jameson Jr. of Arkdale Wi, his nieces, Sandra Raasch of Oakdale Wi, Linda Gottbeheut of Tomah Wi, and Jalisa Jameson of Arkdale Wi, a sister-in-law Betty Jameson of Arkdale Wi, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John, and sisters Elsie Gilman and Carolynne Gottbeheut.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 11: 00a.m at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon Wi. Rev Jeff Ruetten will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be held in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





