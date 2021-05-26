James Prokopovitz sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife in 2013, though her body has never been found
The Pittsfield man was convicted of killing his wife in 2013, though her body has never been found.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2021 at 10:24 PM
Top Wisconsin Republican Robin Vos hires former cops to investigate November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is hiring retired police officers to investigate aspects of the November election, joining with Republicans from around the country.
Ashwaubenon man accused of stalking Oconto police officer a day after his arrest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM
The defendant was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Oconto County Circuit Court.
Wisconsin Republicans advance ban on transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2021 at 9:59 PM
Three legislative committees held hearings Friday on the proposal opposed by the statewide body that oversees high school sports.
More than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM
The Department of Health Services reported a new total of 7,003 deaths in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin conservatives file new election challenges but aren't trying to overturn results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM
"No one is saying that the election result isn't done," the Wisconsin Voter Alliance attorney said.
Top Republican says Wisconsin schools shouldn't get a general funding increase for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM
State Senate President Chris Kapenga doesn't want to increase general aid for schools because they have received billions of dollars in federal aid.
Abortion fight returns to Wisconsin with litigation, new legislation and the backdrop of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM
A U.S. Supreme Court case out of Mississippi could have significant implications for Wisconsin's abortion laws.
Microsoft partners with community foundations, news organizations in local journalism...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2021 at 5:50 PM
The NEW News Lab Program, funded by Microsoft, is focused on helping preserve and protect local newsrooms in the Fox Valley and Green Bay regions.
