'James Bond' the robot stuck in Green Bay water line; utility asks residents to conserve during fix
Residents in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Wrightstown, and Scott should try to limit water use to save water for possible emergencies.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2021 at 10:36 PM
Residents in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Wrightstown, and Scott should try to limit water use to save water for possible emergencies.
