Jakubowski trial set to start

A federal trial begins Monday for Joseph Jakubowski, who’s accused of stealing a cache of weapons and eluding authorities last spring. Jakubowski was arrested in Vernon County in southwest Wisconsin on April 14th, after a ten-day manhunt. He’d mailed a long manifesto to the White House, and at the time, it was feared that Jakubowski […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.