Jake Patterson's neighbor: 'Whatever sentence this young man gets, he deserves'
Jayme Closs's kidnapper pleads guilty to kidnapping, double murder, sparking relief among his Douglas County neighbors in rural northwest Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
