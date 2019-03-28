Jake Patterson Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Jayme Closs, Killing Her Parents
The man accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron and killing her parents pleaded guilty today (Wednesday) instead of going to trial. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson was charged with two counts of intentional homicide and kidnapping while a count of armed burglary was dropped. Prosecutors say Patterson shot and killed James and Denise Closs on October 15th before kidnapping Jayme and holding her captive for 88 days in a cabin near Gordon. The plea agreement calls for no criminal charges to be filed in Douglas County where Jayme was being held. Patterson wrote a Twin Cities T-V station earlier this month and said he intended to plead guilty because he didn’t want Jayme’s family to worry about a trial. The intentional homicide counts carrying a life prison sentence.
Source: WRJC.com
