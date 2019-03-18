Jake Patterson calls TV reporter, tells her what he and Jayme Closs did in captivity
The man police say confessed to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs told a TV reporter over the phone March 15 that he wants to talk with Closs, but knows he can't.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Jake Patterson calls TV reporter, tells her what he and Jayme Closs did in captivity10 hours ago
- Here's your lineup of tall ships setting sail for Green Bay in July10 hours ago
- Evers Declares State of Emergency Due to Spring Flooding11 hours ago
- Homicide Suspect in Custody In Vernon County11 hours ago
- Human Bones Found Near Clifton, In Monroe County Identified12 hours ago
- Thousands of Pigs Die in Massive Buffalo Co. Barn Fire16 hours ago
- Corriente Vet Service Owner, Gary Johnson, Passes16 hours ago
- Beto O'Rourke tests his presidential campaign message with a second appearance in Wis...1 day ago
- FBI offers reward in Noelani Robinson case3 days ago
- Bill would train truck drivers on human trafficking3 days ago
- DNR Warns that Snowmelt, Rain Can Contaminate Wells4 days ago
- Titans open final four in Fort Wayne4 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.