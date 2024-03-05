Jacque enters race in 8th CD

Another candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin. State Senator Andre Jacque of (R-DePere) has entered the race for the 8th District U.S. House seat being vacated by Green Bay Republican Mike Gallagher. Assuming no other Republican candidates announce, he’ll face former state Senator Roger Roth of Appleton in the August primary. So far there are […] Source: WRN.com







