Jacobson, Michael Wayne Age 73 of New Lisbon

Michael Wayne Jacobson

March 26, 1949 – September 12, 2022

Michael (Mick) Jacobson of New Lisbon passed away Monday September 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Mike was the son of Howard and Theresa (Romeo) Jacobson born at his home in New Lisbon. He graduated from New Lisbon and later received his Bachelor’s degree in business through Cardinal Stritch.

Mike was drafted into the Army, 1st Infantry Division and served from 1969 to 1971. He was very proud to have been able to serve in the military.

Mike worked at Briggs & Stratton in Milwaukee where he met his wife Janell (Bubolz). They were united in marriage in Montello on January 22, 1972. In 1974 they moved back to New Lisbon and Mike worked for Walker Stainless as purchasing manager. Together they have two children, Brent (Bonnie) and Danielle. Three grandchildren, Carmella, Katie, Jessica. Three great-grandchildren, Tucker, Sawyer and Audra, and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was a “people person”, very outgoing and volunteered wherever help was needed. His love for kids was one of his attributes. He started the New Lisbon Boys Youth club when his son was in second grade and actively continued that for eleven years. He coached basketball and football for many years.

He was very active in the New Lisbon community and belonged to and/or held board positions at New Lisbon School Board, Oakdale Credit Union, St Luke Lutheran Church, New Lisbon Police and Fire Commission, NL Lions, NL Legion Post #0110, NL Community Closet. He was named Citizen of the Year in 2005. He, along with Janell and Danielle owned and operated the Corner Cafe in NL from 2003 to 2013. In the spring of 2022, he was able to go on the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington DC accompanied by his son Brent. He loved going to Hustle Inn for coffee with his friends and solving the world’s problems. He called it “the liars club”. He also loved playing euchre with his “Top Dog” card club.

After retiring he worked at Wild Rock Golf Course and Silver Star Fitness in NL. He loved this job because he could visit with and help so many people.

Mike loved his Church, family and community.

Mike is survived by his wife Janell, son Brent (Bonnie), daughter Danielle, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Walt and Eleanor Bubolz of Montello, brothers Clayton and Gary, and nephew Mark Jacobson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at 2:00p.m. at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Church from 11:00a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Chip Wilke presiding. Military Honors will follow the service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

