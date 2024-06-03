Jackson, David Allan Age 64 of Wisconsin Dells formerly of Elroy

David Allan Jackson, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on May 30, 2024, in Wisconsin Dells, at the age of 64. Born on June 16, 1959, to the parents of Douglas and Margaret (Degroot) Jackson in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

David graduated from Elroy High School in 1977. His passion for craftsmanship led him to further his education at a technical school in La Crosse, Wisconsin. His professional life was marked by dedication and craftsmanship, as he excelled in fabrication and welding, with 26 commendable years at Walkers, where he was not only a respected employee but also a friend to many. David married the love of his life Debra Kay (Slater) Jackson on October 20, 1984, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas Wisconsin.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Debra Jackson, and a loving father to his children, Nichole Jackson of Tomah, Josh Jackson of New Lisbon, and Ben (Danielle) Jackson of Mauston, and his sister, Dolly (Tom Meoska) Jackson of Wonewoc. David’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Mikayla, Austin, Cole, Skyla, Kayden, Cameren, Kerenden, Ava, Alayna, and his great-grandchild, Delilah. David is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Raymon, Judy, Mike, Doug Jr. and Donnie.

David’s interests included hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. He found joy and tranquility in nature, often sharing this passion with his family and friends. His love for the outdoors was matched only by his enthusiasm for scooters, which provided him with a sense of freedom and adventure. David’s presence was a gift to all who knew him. His kind spirit, thoughtful gestures, and loving demeanor touched the lives of many.

As we bid farewell to David, we reflect on a life well-lived, a life filled with purpose and warmth. He was a beacon of light in the lives of those he touched, and his spirit will continue to guide us. David’s journey on this earth may have come to an end, but his story will be told for generations to come, through the lives of his family and the countless memories they hold dear.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

