Iverson leads Badgers past Ohio State in overtime

The 21st ranked Wisconsin Badgers blew a 23-point second half lead and needed overtime to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes 73-67 in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12 Big Ten) outscored the Badgers (22-9, 14-6) 27-5 over the last seven minutes of regulation. Khalil Iverson had a career-high 22 points and 14 […]

