'I've just been blessed': Wrightstown woman still painting at 100 years old
Germaine Smith started painting when she was 18 years old after watching her mother teach others how to do it.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin's congressional Republicans want spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Wisconsin's Republican delegation backs using the debt ceiling debate as a means for cutting spending bug will wait for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan.
-
'I've just been blessed': Wrightstown woman still painting at 100 years old
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Germaine Smith started painting when she was 18 years old after watching her mother teach others how to do it.
-
As suicide rate keeps rising in Wisconsin, concentration in rural areas raises alarm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Suicide is now the state's 10th leading cause of death.
-
Ag Career Days for students returns to Kewaunee County; sponsors and volunteers needed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM
About 900 students from area schools usually attended the biennial event to learn about career options in farming, but it hasn't been held since 2018.
-
Meet the contestants for Miss Door County and Outstanding Teen in Saturday's pageant
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM
The Feb. 4 event will award thousands of dollars in scholarships and send the winners to the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Teen pageants in June
-
Search for missing Wrightstown teen ends in tragedy as a body is found not far from her...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 3:27 AM
Deputies suspect Daniela Velazquez began walking after her car slid off state 96; she likely wasn't ready for the extreme cold weather.
-
Man arrested in Arkansas is 'person of interest' in deaths of 2 women in Green Bay, court...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2023 at 11:14 PM
48-year-old man is charged with damaging an electronic monitoring bracelet that tied him to Green Bay duplex where the victims were found.
-
'There will be policy responses': Key GOP lawmaker pledges action on toxic 'forever...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM
The Senate committee on Natural Resources and Energy Tuesday heard from a host of experts on 'forever chemicals' in hopes of address contamination.
-
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 8:15 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.