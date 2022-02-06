'It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin': Ron Johnson won't try to land Oshkosh Corp. postal vehicle work
Sen. Ron Johnson said he will not persuade Oshkosh Corp to place over 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM
-
Ron Johnson refuses to weigh in on the RNC censure of U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, Adam...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2022 at 9:43 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson didn't comment on the text of censure resolution that characterized Jan. 6 riot as 'legitimate political discourse.'
-
Mauston Grapplers Crown 6 SCC Conference Champions
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2022 at 5:02 AM
-
Wisconsin health officials 'optimistic' COVID-19 cases will continue declining despite...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2022 at 12:52 AM
"The good news is we're going in the right direction," Dr. Ryan Westergaard said, pointing to falling COVID-19 cases.
-
In Wisconsin, COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the line of duty for police...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 5, 2022 at 12:21 AM
Families and peers say the pandemic has taken down dedicated public servants who were infected while doing their jobs.
-
'It's a life-changer': Homeless mom in Sheboygan shares gratitude after over $70K is...
by Sheboygan Press on February 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Ashley Mckinnie — homeless and in a wheelchair with a 3-year-old daughter — says she 'will never have to worry again' because of the donations.
-
Evers vetoes bill that would have barred school lessons on systemic racism
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 10:38 PM
The bill was written as part of a national effort by conservatives to scrutinize an academic concept known as critical race theory.
-
A 33-year-old Christian camp counselor is accused of sexually touching child, becomes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 10:03 PM
A 33-year-old man was charged with having sexual contact with a 10-year-old attending a camp in Waushara County in 2009.
-
Fact check: Acting mayor in ballpark on stolen vehicles, but overstates reckless driving...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM
Acting Mayor Johnson in ballpark on stolen vehicles, but overstates reckless driving deaths
