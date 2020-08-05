'It's like we failed': Union members, employees react to Verso agreement at Wisconsin Rapids mill
Verso came to an agreement with union representatives as layoffs start at the Wisconsin Rapids mill. Union members and employees react to the deal and what’s next.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Joe Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC because of coronavirus concerns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM
Citing concerns over coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday that speakers for the convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee.
-
Judge won't take Wisconsin's swing-state status into account as he considers voting rights
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM
A judge said he would decide whether to alter election laws purely on the basis of how the coronavirus pandemic will affect voting rights — and not on Wisconsin's swing-state status.
-
Brown County school reopening: Educators, health professionals ask for community's help
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM
At Green Bay event, superintendents from Howard-Suamico and Green Bay, and officials from Bellin and Prevea, urge residents to help schools reopen
-
Educators, health professionals seek community's help to reopen schools
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2020 at 7:41 PM
During a joint press conference on Aug. 5, 2020, school officials and health professionals asked for community help to curb the spread of coronavirus.
-
Walmart Open Call – Attention Entrepreneurs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 6:28 PM
The application process for Walmart’s 7th Annual Open Call is open now through August 10. We invite entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their shelf-ready, U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves to apply for the opportunity […]
-
Hundreds of poll workers needed for August 11
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2020 at 4:08 PM
Even with record numbers of absentee ballots being mailed in, thousands of voters will turn out in person next Tuesday. Wisconsin clerks need at least 900 more poll workers for the August 11 Partisan Primary:https://t.co/IdQla9LtDp — Wisconsin […]
-
Evers says no ‘secret plan’ to order K-12 schools to close
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Does Governor Tony Evers have a plan, to close all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools this fall? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald believes he may. Fitzgerald told WISN Radio in Milwaukee this week that Republicans are much more concerned about […]
-
Rep. Ron Kind Holds Press Conference with Large Rivers Specialist Gretchen Benjamin on...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 2:58 PM
Today, Rep. Ron Kind held a Zoom press conference with Gretchen Benjamin, the Large Rivers Specialist at the Nature Conservancy, to discuss the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), which passed the House of […]
-
Monroe County Motorcycle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 2:57 PM
On August 4th, 2020 around 11:31am, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and SUV on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township. The Monroe County […]
