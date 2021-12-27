‘It’s horrible’ – Evers calls for end to Gableman elections probe

Saying it’s only fueling distrust in Wisconsin elections, Governor Tony Evers wants Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman to wrap up their review of the 2020 presidential results in the state. “It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Evers said during a year-end interview with WRN. “They keep saying ‘well we have […] Source: WRN.com







