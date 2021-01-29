'It's here now': The doctors and nurses who treated Wisconsin's first COVID patient one year ago had no idea what we were in for
One year ago, a patient walked into UW Health and asked to be tested for coronavirus — tipping Wisconsin into a new reality and ever-present fear.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Four Pulaski School Board candidates to vie Feb. 16 for one at-large seat; primary will...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM
Top two vote getters from among Jamie Barke, Nora Leisner, Megan Mills-Koehler and Dan Nowak advance to April election for Pulaski school board
-
Bice: 33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry got COVID-19 vaccine, says he was 'lucky' to jump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 8:57 PM
Lasry says he didn't receive special treatment because of his position with the NBA team, his political aspirations or his father's riches.
-
52 snakes, 108 rodents taken in Thursday in Brown County in Wisconsin Humane Society's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 8:49 PM
160 animals were seized by law enforcement in Brown County and now are in the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society.
-
-
Ron Johnson has a big decision to make about his political future, and the political...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 6:49 PM
Drama is building around Sen. Ron Johnson's plans for whether to run for reelection in 2022.
-
Juneau County Health Dept. Reports 5 New COVID19 cases During Thursday 1/28 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2021 at 5:08 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday January 28th
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM
-
Royall Girls Basketball Team Rolls over New Lisbon 83-30
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM
-
De Pere School Board election: Here are the five candidates in the Feb. 16 primary and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM
Voters will select the top four, who will face off in the April general election for two open seats. Here's how they answered our survey.
