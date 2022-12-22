'It's great to embrace who I am.' Rob Michno, 50, is only now discovering his Native American roots after being adopted and raised by a family of German and Polish descent.
The Oshkosh resident only recently learned of his Native American roots. He says he’s saddened he missed out on years of knowing his birth relatives.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Get 'Wisconsin fit' during the snow shoveling season
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Yes, shoveling Wisconsin snow is great exercise. But it also can be dangerous.
-
'It's great to embrace who I am.' Rob Michno, 50, is only now discovering his Native...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM
The Oshkosh resident only recently learned of his Native American roots. He says he's saddened he missed out on years of knowing his birth relatives.
-
Green Bay Metro Transit Board replaces latest daily bus runs with 'GBM on Demand'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM
"Microtransit" buses available for booking by app or phone will operate later into weekday and Saturday evenings as schedule routes end earlier.
-
Richland Center points finger at UW-Platteville for mismanaging UW's smallest campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2022 at 1:13 AM
Some in the Richland community believe UW-Platteville, which absorbed oversight of UW-Richland in 2018, mismanaged the campus to the point of no return.
-
Wisconsin ends the year with a record $4.6 billion in its general fund
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced the state's general fund balance increased nearly 300% from the end of fiscal 2020-21.
-
Funding for Wisconsin community projects on the line as Congress works to pass federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM
Democratic members of the Wisconsin delegation have tucked more than $306 million for community projects across Wisconsin into the $1.7 trillion bill.
-
Republican convention in Milwaukee to be held July 15-18, 2024
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 7:11 PM
With the dates now confirmed, local organizers can begin nailing down final agreements for blocks of hotel rooms for the event.
-
Education advocates share funding needs at Gov. Tony Evers' budget listening session in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM
During a stop at UW-Green Bay, the governor heard from a crowd of education advocates about where the state should spend its $6.6 billion surplus.
-
Winter Storm on its Way Across Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on December 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.