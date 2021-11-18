'It's going to be a long winter': Brown County COVID-19 cases surge to heights not seen since January
Light at the end of the pandemic tunnel shrinks with latest data from state Department of Health Services.
Evers vetoes Republican redistricting plans, sending maps to Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 4:02 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Republican-drawn election maps Thursday, setting the stage for courts to draw Wisconsin's districts.
Holiday cheer is here: Season kicks off with 10 festive events happening this week in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM
From lighting ceremonies to the Green Bay Holiday Parade to the first Polar Express Train Rides, there's no shortage of festive events this week.
Fact check: Elections chief on target with claim on nursing homes and voting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM
Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says "Only a court can decide that somebody is incompetent to vote" -- the state Election Commission "cannot force facilities, private facilities, to allow special voting deputies" […]
Four Wisconsin National Guardsmen went to Afghanistan together. All returned home safely....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM
As America increasingly leans on the Guard, leaders haven't kept pace with the mental health burden facing soldiers.
Packers fans are back at Lambeau Field, boosting businesses that have struggled during...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Attendance at Packers games at pre-pandemic levels, which is a big deal for Green Bay area businesses.
Swiss cheese caves, stalwart plants, snails: Eastern Wisconsinites live along this...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 11:44 AM
Wisconsin's glaciers carved out the Niagara Escarpment
Green Bay Packers stock sale tops $36 million, 110,000 shares sold in first two days
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 12:07 AM
Packers sell 110,000 of 300,000 available shares in teams sixth stock sale.
Rebecca Kleefisch contends Madison is using a vaccine mandate to keep Republicans from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2021 at 11:47 PM
Madison officials sent poll workers a memo Monday telling them they must be vaccinated to perform their duties for future elections.
