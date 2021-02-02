'It's finally happening': After almost 2-year fight, Shopko employee severance checks go out this month; key deadline Feb. 2
Former Shopko employees eligible for severance pay have until Tuesday to update mailing information necessary to receive their severance check.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin partners with Microsoft on vaccination registration
by Bob Hague on February 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM
The state of Wisconsin is getting assistance from Microsoft, as it sets up an online platform for people to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations. The system is expected to launch in 10 communities February 15th. The Wisconsin Department of Health […]
Menominee Tribal Police seeking 29-year-old in connection with homicide in Keshena
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM
Menominee Tribal Police responded around midnight to a fight and a possible gunshot on Chief Little Wave Road in Schoolview in Keshena on Sunday.
Local Prep Scores from Monday February 1st
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM
Police in Oshkosh find car connected to Sunday's fatal shooting at Fox River Mall;...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM
Police are looking for 17-year-old Dezman V. Ellis for questioning. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Here's what we know about the Fox River Mall shooting in Grand Chute
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting Sunday at the Fox River Mall that left one man dead and another person injured.
Groundhog Day 2021: Did Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog predict spring, or more winter?
by Marshfield News-Herald on February 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM
The ceremony, normally held in downtown Sun Prairie, this year moved online because of COVID-19 concerns.
Mauston Falls Short 85-77 Against West Salem in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM
Fact check: Evers right that unemployment benefits are harder to access
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM
Gov. Evers says "the Legislature spent the last decade passing laws deliberately making it even harder for people to access these critical supports when they need it most, exacerbating the problems with our already-outdated system." […]
