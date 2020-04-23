'It's about basic freedoms': Protesters poised to converge on Madison Friday to oppose Tony Evers' stay-at-home order
Protests against stay-at-home orders have emerged from the grassroots while conservative political groups have been lending a hand.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
85-year-old woman died in Marinette County house fire Monday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 10:31 PM
The woman lived alone in the home, which was in a secluded area with no neighbors nearby. The fire remains under investigation.
-
No plan to close Green Bay meat-processing plants as Brown County cases exceed 500, over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 10:24 PM
County cases rose by about 100 Thursday, with 22 people hospitalized. Health officials may ask police to help enforce social distancing.
-
Coronavirus spike in Brown County: Here's what we know, and don't know, as cases climb
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase rapidly while health officials contend with outbreaks at meat processing plants.
-
GOP leaders seeking to overturn Tony Evers' coronavirus orders aren't saying what...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2020 at 9:59 PM
GOP leaders are asking Gov. Evers to work with them to craft a new plan — a cooperative dynamic the two sides have rarely been able to achieve before.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 23, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 23, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
-
Evers advice for Friday rally: ‘keep a safe distance apart’
by Bob Hague on April 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM
Asked about Friday’s rally at the Capitol, opposing his extension of the statewide “Safer at Home” order, Governor Tony Evers offered some advice. “I celebrate the 1st Amendment, and celebrate people’s ability to […]
-
'It's about basic freedoms': Protesters poised to converge on Madison Friday to oppose...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2020 at 8:54 PM
Protests against stay-at-home orders have emerged from the grassroots while conservative political groups have been lending a hand.
-
It wasn't just toilet paper. People stocked up on eggs during pandemic, sending wholesale...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2020 at 8:07 PM
In the days after the coronavirus pandemic hit Wisconsin, there was a run on eggs, which led to a spike in wholesale prices and cleared grocery shelves.
-
Rosy-Lane Holsteins Wins U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award
on April 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Another Wisconsin dairy operation has won a national award for outstanding sustainability in the industry.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.