'It's a waste of time': A pair of Republicans take aim at partisan election reviews in Wisconsin
The Republicans called the reviews a waste of money that would needlessly damage the public’s views of a properly run election.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces run for governor with a law and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch released a video criticizing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for his response to riots in Kenosha and for closing schools early when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.
-
Waiting in the drive-thru for a Big Mac? You may need to turn your engine off.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM
The idea to turn off engines while waiting in drive-thru lines is now being considered for Green Bay's Climate Action Plan.
-
-
Days before Denmark man was to report to prison on child porn conviction, he was arrested...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2021 at 10:06 PM
He was going to begin a five-year prison sentence for distributing child pornography four days after the indictment.
-
Green Bay gives the green light for 200 city employees to keep working from home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2021 at 10:01 PM
The City Council also is considering how to spend $23 million in new federal money, and a "no idling" policy for drive-thrus to cut emissions.
-
ICU beds are in short supply across much of Wisconsin as COVID-19 hospitalizations are at...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2021 at 9:10 PM
Wednesday was only the third time since mid-January that the state had more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
-
Wisconsin residents bought a lot of alcohol last year, causing the largest increase in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2021 at 7:37 PM
The state collected 16.6% more in revenue from excise taxes on alcoholic beverages in the last fiscal year. This was the largest increase since 1972.
-
Housing Choice vouchers aim to help low-income families pay rent. But many landlords...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2021 at 7:29 PM
Discrimination against housing voucher recipients means many struggle to find a place to live.
-
20 years later, we're still absorbing the meaning of 9/11 for ourselves and for our...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM
More than 100 million Americans today — almost one-third of the population — were not born when 9/11 happened. Still, it influences their lives.
