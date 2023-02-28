'It's a right-here-at-home problem': What to expect in Rep. Mike Gallagher's prime-time hearing on China issues.
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher will use a his committee’s first hearing to make the case that China’s communist government is a threat.
Fire damages buses at Aspiro in Green Bay, causes $500,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM
First responders were dispatched at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday to find the buses on fire in a parking lot on Dousman Street.
How Gov. Evers hopes to address 'forever chemicals,' conserve land, protect the Great...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Besides money to find and fix PFAS contamination, there are plans for state parks, Great Lakes erosion, conservation, farming and climate change.
Climate change is making Wisconsin's craft brewers change the way they do business
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Breweries around Wisconsin are pushing for sustainable practices. But as the environment becomes more unstable, costs will continue to grow.
Top Sheboygan officials lacked key details on police department sexual harassment probes
by Sheboygan Press on February 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Citizen oversight board wasn't involved in reviewing police investigation; mayor says he was unaware independent review ordered by city was halted
WIAA Girls Regional Final Scores From Saturday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 9:02 PM
Hillsboro Girls Basketball Team Claims Regional Championship Over Alma-Center Lincoln
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM
Bars and restaurants in 14 counties could stay open until 4 a.m. during the RNC under...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2023 at 8:34 PM
Bars and restaurants in 14 counties could stay open until 4 a.m. during the 2024 Republican National Convention being held in Milwaukee.
Registration opens March 1 for Gundersen’s Minutes in Motion
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM
