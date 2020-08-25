'It's a miracle he's still alive': Jacob Blake, father of six, in stable condition after being shot by Kenosha police
Jacob Blake’s family launched an online fundraising effort Monday, quickly raising more than $150,000 in donations by late afternoon.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 12:29 AM
Black Lives Matter activists in Green Bay turn efforts to Kenosha after shooting of Jacob...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 12:09 AM
The shooting of Jacob Blake sent Green Bay activists into the streets months after protests over the death of George Floyd.
A Black man shot in the back, a viral video and civil unrest: Kenosha and the rest of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 11:51 PM
The shooting of a Black man in Kenosha and its aftermath have drawn criticism from state and national leaders. The National Guard was deployed Monday.
Prominent figures react to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, including Joe Biden
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM
Take a look at the reaction, on Twitter and elsewhere, by prominent figures following to shooting of Jacob Blake in Kensoha early Sunday evening.
Tony Evers calls special session on reducing police brutality after shooting of Jacob...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 11:01 PM
The legislation would ban chokeholds and make it more difficult for overly aggressive officers to get new jobs.
258 inmates, 20 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Green Bay Correctional Institution
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 10:07 PM
More than one-fourth of all inmates have been infected, the largest outbreak in a Wisconsin-owned prison.
50 years after the Sterling Hall bombing at UW-Madison, questions remain. The biggest:...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 9:59 PM
Leo Burt would be 72 now, if the Sterling Hall bomber is still alive 50 years after the explosions that rocked the UW-Madison campus.
Walker nominates Pence as RNC opens
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2020 at 8:06 PM
Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker nominated Vice President Mike Pence, as the Republican National Convention got underway in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday morning. In making the nomination, Walker made a specific appeal to 2nd amendment […]
Evers calls special session in response to shooting by Kenosha police
by bhague@wrn.com on August 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Monday he and the people of the state “cannot wait for Republican leadership to show up for work,” in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police “That’s why today I’m […]
