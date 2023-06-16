'It works': State to extend funding for tribal food sovereignty program
The Tribal Elder Food Box Program will continue for at least two more years after funding initially was set to run out this year.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Fire department's controlled burn damaged Kaukauna woman's house; now she is trying to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM
A Kaukauna homeowner says she's having trouble getting the city to pay for damages the fire deparmtent did to her home during a controlled burn.
-
'Stopped before the engine arrived': High-pressure nozzles make firefighting safer, more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM
With a burning living room, a flaming car or a warehouse of $4 million in auto parts, "ultra-high-pressure hoses" have made believers of firefighters
-
'It works': State to extend funding for tribal food sovereignty program
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM
The Tribal Elder Food Box Program will continue for at least two more years after funding initially was set to run out this year.
-
Cardinal Stritch University couldn't survive. What about other small, private Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM
More families are asking questions on college tours about schools' long-term viability, several Wisconsin college presidents said.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says he won't sign 'science of reading' literacy bill without changes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM
The bill promises to shift Wisconsin's youngest elementary students toward a phonics-oriented "science of reading" curriculum.
-
4 Green Bay waterfront projects made possible by $1.3 billion Fox River cleanup effort
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 3:49 PM
The $1.3 billion cleanup of the Fox River took decades, but has spurred Green Bay and Brown County to reconnect with the waterfront. Here's how.
-
Bangor Hammers Tomah in Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM
-
Weingarten, Agnes Leonora Age 89 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM
-
GOP lawmakers back ban on some transgender health services coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Transgender Wisconsinites would be barred from utilizing Medicaid coverage to pay for puberty-blocking drugs or surgeries under a GOP backed plan.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.