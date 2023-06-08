'It is detrimental to what we're trying to do': Freedom Caucus protest paralyzes House GOP agenda
Republican bills including one from Rep. Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin are bottled up during a feud over Speaker Kevin McCarthy”s debit limit deal..
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin schools don't have to teach sex ed, but if they do, here's what the state...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM
School districts have a lot of control over what they teach regarding human growth and development.
Goats, lighthouses, fire balls, beer, wine and LGBTQ+ pride: June festivals in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Beer and wine tastings, lighthouses, marching goats, the burning away of winter, and pride and inclusion are featured in these unique events.
GOP leaders threaten to strip Milwaukee provisions from local government funding bill if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM
Vos and LeMahieu said Milwaukee could be dropped from the legislation if a deal isn't reached as soon as Wednesday night.
What you should know about the new driver's licenses and ID cards in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM
The new driver's licenses and identification cards in Wisconsin are meant to be more resistant to fraud.
Door County projects get $62,000 in Wisconsin Coastal Management grants
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM
One grant will help document submerged historic lumber and quarry piers while three are for comprehensive plans for local communities.
Green Bay brothers sentenced to 12 and 15 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM
One man bragged that he had 30,000 pills available with the potentially lethal amount of fentanyl.
Penalties in overdose deaths and the professional licenses backlog. Here are key issues...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM
With fentanyl fatalities rising, a proposal to increase penalties for drug dealers in overdose deaths is likely to advance to Gov. Tony Evers desk.
Festival Foods in Fond du Lac sells second winning $1 million lottery ticket in 3 years
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM
After investing $2 in a Powerball ticket, the odds of winning the $1 million prize are one in 11,688,054.
