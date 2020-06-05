‘It doesn’t have to be brutality to feel abusive’ – cops meet people at Marshfield rally (AUDIO)

Reactions to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police continue to spread across Wisconsin. Marshfield police officers met with people at a downtown cookout and rally Thursday, including Police Chief Rick Gramza. “We solve problems better together than apart. The goal was just to have some tough conversations, be vulnerable. And […]

