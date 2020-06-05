‘It doesn’t have to be brutality to feel abusive’ – cops meet people at Marshfield rally (AUDIO)
Reactions to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police continue to spread across Wisconsin. Marshfield police officers met with people at a downtown cookout and rally Thursday, including Police Chief Rick Gramza. “We solve problems better together than apart. The goal was just to have some tough conversations, be vulnerable. And […]
Arrowhead senior posts 'vulgar and racist' video about George Floyd
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 8:30 PM
In the background another voice appears to reference President Donald Trump and the KKK, but it's not clear what's being said.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for June 5, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2020 at 8:19 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities identify Marinette man who died in motorcycle-deer crash in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 7:48 PM
The man was not wearing a helmet but his young passenger was, according to the sheriff's office.
George Floyd killing sparks a small protest in Oconto
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM
The entire Oconto Police Department was on hand to make sure demonstrators remained safe in what's believed to first event of its kind in city.
Wisconsin delegation split on providing states help and extending unemployment benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM
Wisconsin's congressional delegation is mostly split along party lines over providing financial helps to states during the coronavirus pandemic.
Father of Kaukauna children found dead in February arrested on suspicion of homicide in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM
The Kaukauna Police Department has forwarded charges of two counts of first degree intentional homicide against Mathew Beyer of Manitowoc to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office, according to Kaukauna police. […]
This week in coronavirus: Protests create concern over possible COVID-19 spike,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 6:37 PM
Coronavirus cases continue rising and changing the world, all as thousands gather for Black Lives Matter protests around Wisconsin.
How Madison transformed from scenes of destruction to a picture of community in 5 days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM
By mid-week, protestors gathered at the Capitol square ate, danced, read poetry, shared personal stories — and, of course, marched.
