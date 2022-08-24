Isle Royale wolf population surges after nearly dying off

The gray wolf population at Isle Royale National Park is healthy once more. Scientists reported Wednesday it has reached 28, only a few years after it had fallen to two. Health problems from inbreeding had caused a steady die-off, leading…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







