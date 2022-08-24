Isle Royale wolf population surges after nearly dying off
The gray wolf population at Isle Royale National Park is healthy once more. Scientists reported Wednesday it has reached 28, only a few years after it had fallen to two. Health problems from inbreeding had caused a steady die-off, leading…
Wisconsin is sued over delayed lawyer appointments in criminal cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM
A lawsuit says if Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender can't get lawyers for poor people charged with crimes, their cases should be dismissed
Trump advisers turned to Ron Johnson in a push to reauthorize an anti-malaria drug to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 9:53 PM
Ron Johnson was part of a failed effort to push the FDA to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment.
As Wisconsin's wild rice season nears, here's what to know about tribal and public...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Officials are issuing some precautions ahead of wild rice harvesting season in Wisconsin. Here's what to know as the season approaches.
Biden announces student loan payment pause, up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness. What's it...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 24, 2022 at 9:09 PM
President Biden took to Twitter to announce the student loan payment pause extension and plans for debt forgiveness.
A bandage? A huge help? Not needed? Here's what 5 Wisconsin borrowers think about student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 8:53 PM
President Joe Biden said he will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson accuses critics of 'playing class envy' over his wealth, tax cut...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 7:56 PM
During a radio interview, Johnson defended doubling his wealth and inserting a major provision into former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax bill.
Judge signals he'll require clerks to allow others to hand in ballots from Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 6:58 PM
The move would protect disabled voters' rights after a state Supreme Court ruling that barred voters from having others return ballots to clerks.
How the Lake Superior Twitter account became a popular destination for sassy takes and an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM
A behind-the-scenes look at the Lake Superior Twitter account, which went viral earlier this summer after tweeting about abortion.
Green Bay's use of 'green infrastructure' to manage stormwater runoff will grow with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 5:18 PM
Permeable pavement is just one kind of green infrastructure that cities are using more for stormwater management.
