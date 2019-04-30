Isaacson, Thomas Lyle “Ike” Age 53 of New Lisbon

Thomas Lyle “Ike” Isaacson, age 53, of New Lisbon died on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the University Hospital in Madison.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at the Hare Funeral Home at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Paul Shirek presiding. Burial will follow in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Ike’s memory to the family for burial expenses. Following the service musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join the family at Wonderly’s Country Bar in New Lisbon for fellowship, storytelling and song. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





