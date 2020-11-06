Is Trump campaign urging Pennsylvania supporters to mail late ballots?
Even as the president rails against counting valid votes, his team appears to be encouraging illegal late voting in crucial Pennsylvania
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Second top Wisconsin health officer to leave position in six months
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 1:30 AM
Interim state health officer Stephanie Smiley is leaving after taking over for Jeanne Ayers, who left in May.
Thursday update sees COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths climb
by Bob Hague on November 6, 2020 at 12:55 AM
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to head upwards in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services Thursday update included more than 9500 new positive cases, 223 additional hospitalizations and 38 deaths. Governor Tony Evers […]
Packers mask Vince and Curly to emphasize better pandemic behavior as coronavirus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 11:50 PM
Green Bay Packers use iconic statues at Lambeau Field to promote healthy pandemic behavior.
'COVID rages on stronger than ever': Wisconsin reports 5,900 new cases for second day in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 11:42 PM
Over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the state reported a staggering 17,628 new cases. The seven-day average for new daily cases is nearly 5,000.
Packers seek nominations for FAN Hall of Fame
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Green Bay Packers seek nominations for the 23rd member of the FAN Hall of Fame.
In a shakeup, Wisconsin Republicans choose state Sen. Devin LeMahieu as their leader
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 11:23 PM
Republicans in the state Senate chose Devin LeMahieu to run their caucus now that state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is heading to Congress.
Wisconsin announces end of extended unemployment benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM
Wisconsin will no longer offer extended benefits for those who exhaust 39 weeks of regular and pandemic insurance after Nov. 7.
Menominee Nation reports first COVID-19 death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM
The person who died was a community member and patient of Menominee Tribal Clinic, was elderly and had serious underlying health conditions.
