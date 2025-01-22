Is the United States turning into an oligarchy? What scholars say about Joe Biden’s warning
In his presidential farewell address, Joe Biden warned that the new Trump administration could turn the U.S. into an “oligarchy.” But what does that mean? Here’s what government ethics experts say about his warning, and how likely it is to happen.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 22, 2025 at 11:34 AM
CC Sabathia is a first ballot hall-of-famer – Marquette bounced back with a Big East win, but the Badgers were upset by UCLA in Big Ten play – Two Packers made the Pro Football Writers all-rookie team
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Aspirus announces hospital expansion (WAUSAU) Aspirus Health Care announces a $227 million hospital expansion in Wausau that will add more than 60 immediate care and observation beds along with expanded surgical and diagnostic space. In a prepared […]
Farbo, Ross Allen 76 of Onalaska & Formerly of Hustler
by WRJC on January 21, 2025 at 6:07 PM
Ross Allan Farbo, age 76 of Onalaska, formerly of Hustler passed peacefully at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, on January 13th, 2025. Born November 9, 1948, in Mauston, WI to Allan and Leone (Hoff) Farbo. Ross was a 1966 graduate of New Lisbon […]
Franke, Veryl Anne Age 88 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC on January 21, 2025 at 6:06 PM
Veryl Anne (Hoile) Franke went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Veryl was born on September 29, 1936, and was the youngest of eleven children born to Raymond and Elsie (Hutchins) Hoile. Veryl attended grade school […]
Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 1/20
by WRJC on January 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM
Royall 66 Westby 49 Wonewoc-Center 72 Riverdale 64 Randolph 70 Wautoma 52 Reedsburg 57 Madison Edgewood 49
Uppena Becomes Royall All-Time Leading Scorer in Royall Win over Westby
by WRJC on January 21, 2025 at 5:42 PM
`The Royall Panther boys basketball team stayed undefeated on their season and Carter Uppena became the All-Time career scoring leader in Royall basketball after Monday night’s 66-49 victory over Westby. Uppena led Royall with 30points […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Lake Geneva man in custody after fatal shooting (TOWN OF GENEVA) A fatal shooting in Walworth County is under investigation. Police responded to a residence in the Town of Geneva early Monday morning to find a young man who had been shot. The victim […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 21, 2025 at 8:24 AM
Pocan says Dems will fight for gender equality, USPS (MADISON) Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan will be fighting for equal protections for L G B T Q Wisconsinites. Speaking on Monday, the Madison Democrat says he’s heard concerns from […]
Murphy, James R. Age 84 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2025 at 6:44 PM
James R. Murphy was born May 15, 1941 in Elroy, Wisconsin on his farm, to Hugh and Agnes Murphy. He attended Fowler Prairie school and later graduated in 1959 from Elroy High School. While attending high school, he began working at Northcott Motors […]
