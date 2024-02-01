IRS gives Minnesota a final 'no' on exempting state tax rebates from federal taxes

The Internal Revenue Service says the nearly $1 billion in state tax rebates sent to more than 2 million Minnesotans last fall will be subject to federal income taxes. The decision came despite pleas from state officials. The Star Tribune…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.