 IRS Decides To Delay Tax Filing Deadline Until May 17th

For the second year in a row, Wisconsin taxpayers are getting a little extra time to filing their federal income taxes. The Internal Revenue Service says it is delaying the filing deadline from the traditional April 15th to May 17th. In each of the last two years, people have had to deal with tax situations complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the I-R-S moved the deadline to July 15th, giving tax filers an extra three months. This time they are getting one extra month. The I-R-S is extra busy because it currently distributing about 150-millions federal stimulus payments. As of Wednesday, 90-million had been sent out.

Source: WRJC.com







