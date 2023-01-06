Iowa woman believed to be oldest person in US dies at 115
An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM
LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader of the Senate Republicans has shown support for the idea.
-
Marinette man faces child pornography charges in federal court
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM
David A. Johnson, 36, is charged with attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor.
-
Green Bay police report fewer shots-fired cases in 2022 than in 2021, credit factors from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM
There were 61 shots-fired cases in 2022 compared with 82 in 2022, according to the police department.
-
Why Mike Gallagher and fellow Wisconsin Republicans are backing Kevin McCarthy for House...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 9:52 PM
Wisconsin Republicans Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany and Bryan Steil are all backing Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker.
-
Man facing charges in Door County supper club fire will undergo mental evaluation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM
Jonathan J. Polich pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease last month to arson in a fire that damaged Mr. G's Logan Creek Grille.
-
Fatal Crash in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM
-
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are fast-tracking a constitutional amendment on cash bail....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM
Republican lawmakers plan to move quickly to push forward a constitutional amendment allowing judges to consider more factors when setting cash bail.
-
Road salt can have lasting impact on fresh water. Here's how to use less and stay safe.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM
De-icing salt that washes into Wisconsin's rivers, lakes and streams can have hazardous consequences to aquatic life and groundwater.
-
Former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger player facing charges in Marathon County
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM
Former Green Bay Packer William Ferrario pleaded not guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct and second-offense drunken driving.
