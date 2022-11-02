Iowa: What to expect on election night

Iowa Republicans are pushing for a “red wave.” They’re hoping to maintain their control of the governor’s office, the legislature and most of Iowa’s congressional seats. And they’re hoping to add to it by taking statewide seats like attorney general…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.